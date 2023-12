MAAC teams are on Thursday's college basketball schedule for seven games, including the Niagara Purple Eagles taking on the West Virginia Mountaineers.

MAAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Canisius Golden Griffins at Youngstown State Penguins 11:00 AM ET, Thursday, December 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Manhattan Jaspers at Long Island Sharks 12:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 - Stony Brook Seawolves at Iona Gaels 1:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Siena Saints at Cincinnati Bearcats 1:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Niagara Purple Eagles at West Virginia Mountaineers 2:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Saint Peter's Peacocks at Hampton Pirates 2:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 - Marist Red Foxes at Cornell Big Red 2:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

