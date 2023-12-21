Thursday's contest between the Manhattan Jaspers (6-3) and the Long Island Sharks (1-8) at Steinberg Wellness Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-51, heavily favoring Manhattan to take home the win. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Jaspers are coming off of an 82-58 loss to Fairfield in their most recent outing on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Manhattan vs. LIU Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Steinberg Wellness Center in Brooklyn, New York

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Manhattan vs. LIU Score Prediction

Prediction: Manhattan 68, LIU 51

Manhattan Schedule Analysis

The Jaspers defeated the Vermont Catamounts in a 53-43 win on December 9. It was their best win of the season.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Manhattan 2023-24 Best Wins

53-43 at home over Vermont (No. 149) on December 9

58-44 on the road over Fordham (No. 227) on November 16

53-50 on the road over Howard (No. 258) on November 26

52-35 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 323) on November 6

73-39 at home over Rider (No. 332) on December 16

Manhattan Leaders

Nitzan Amar: 12.7 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (14-for-30)

12.7 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (14-for-30) Petra Juric: 8.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 46.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

8.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 46.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Jade Blagrove: 8.6 PTS, 7.7 REB, 41.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

8.6 PTS, 7.7 REB, 41.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Anne Bair: 9.3 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)

9.3 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33) Ines Gimenez Monserrat: 6.3 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

Manhattan Performance Insights

The Jaspers have a +44 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.9 points per game. They're putting up 56.8 points per game, 311th in college basketball, and are giving up 51.9 per outing to rank 11th in college basketball.

At home, the Jaspers score 59.0 points per game. On the road, they average 54.0.

Manhattan allows 44.8 points per game at home, and 60.8 away.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.