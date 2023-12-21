Thursday's contest between the Monmouth Hawks (6-5) and Manhattan Jaspers (4-5) at OceanFirst Bank Center has a projected final score of 78-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Monmouth, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on December 21.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Manhattan vs. Monmouth Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: West Long Branch, New Jersey

West Long Branch, New Jersey Venue: OceanFirst Bank Center

Manhattan vs. Monmouth Score Prediction

Prediction: Monmouth 78, Manhattan 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Manhattan vs. Monmouth

Computer Predicted Spread: Monmouth (-12.2)

Monmouth (-12.2) Computer Predicted Total: 144.1

Monmouth is 9-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Manhattan's 4-4-0 ATS record. The Hawks are 5-5-1 and the Jaspers are 4-4-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Manhattan Performance Insights

The Jaspers have been outscored by 11.1 points per game (posting 65.7 points per game, 333rd in college basketball, while allowing 76.8 per contest, 306th in college basketball) and have a -100 scoring differential.

Manhattan is 247th in the country at 35.0 rebounds per game. That's 5.4 fewer than the 40.4 its opponents average.

Manhattan knocks down 7.0 three-pointers per game (223rd in college basketball) at a 31.7% rate (264th in college basketball), compared to the 7.8 its opponents make, shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc.

Manhattan has lost the turnover battle by 1.3 per game, committing 13.3 (296th in college basketball) while forcing 12.0 (193rd in college basketball).

