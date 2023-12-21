The Manhattan Jaspers (4-5) hope to stop a three-game road losing skid at the Monmouth Hawks (6-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Manhattan vs. Monmouth Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey TV: SportsNet NY

Manhattan Stats Insights

The Jaspers are shooting 40.4% from the field, 4.5% lower than the 44.9% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.

Manhattan has compiled a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.9% from the field.

The Jaspers are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hawks sit at 186th.

The Jaspers score 8.3 fewer points per game (65.7) than the Hawks give up (74.0).

Manhattan is 2-0 when it scores more than 74.0 points.

Manhattan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Manhattan scored 68.5 points per game at home last season, and 66.8 away.

At home, the Jaspers conceded 70.1 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 71.5.

Beyond the arc, Manhattan sunk more treys away (7.1 per game) than at home (6.9) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (36.4%) than at home (33.1%).

Manhattan Upcoming Schedule