How to Watch Manhattan vs. Monmouth on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Manhattan Jaspers (4-5) hope to stop a three-game road losing skid at the Monmouth Hawks (6-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Manhattan vs. Monmouth Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey
- TV: SportsNet NY
Manhattan Stats Insights
- The Jaspers are shooting 40.4% from the field, 4.5% lower than the 44.9% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.
- Manhattan has compiled a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.9% from the field.
- The Jaspers are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hawks sit at 186th.
- The Jaspers score 8.3 fewer points per game (65.7) than the Hawks give up (74.0).
- Manhattan is 2-0 when it scores more than 74.0 points.
Manhattan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Manhattan scored 68.5 points per game at home last season, and 66.8 away.
- At home, the Jaspers conceded 70.1 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 71.5.
- Beyond the arc, Manhattan sunk more treys away (7.1 per game) than at home (6.9) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (36.4%) than at home (33.1%).
Manhattan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|W 75-74
|Draddy Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|@ Marist
|L 70-56
|McCann Arena
|12/8/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|L 76-71
|Draddy Gymnasium
|12/21/2023
|@ Monmouth
|-
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|12/30/2023
|Wagner
|-
|Draddy Gymnasium
|1/5/2024
|Niagara
|-
|Draddy Gymnasium
