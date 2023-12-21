The Manhattan Jaspers (4-5) hope to stop a three-game road losing skid at the Monmouth Hawks (6-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Manhattan vs. Monmouth Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey
  • TV: SportsNet NY
Manhattan Stats Insights

  • The Jaspers are shooting 40.4% from the field, 4.5% lower than the 44.9% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.
  • Manhattan has compiled a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.9% from the field.
  • The Jaspers are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hawks sit at 186th.
  • The Jaspers score 8.3 fewer points per game (65.7) than the Hawks give up (74.0).
  • Manhattan is 2-0 when it scores more than 74.0 points.

Manhattan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Manhattan scored 68.5 points per game at home last season, and 66.8 away.
  • At home, the Jaspers conceded 70.1 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 71.5.
  • Beyond the arc, Manhattan sunk more treys away (7.1 per game) than at home (6.9) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (36.4%) than at home (33.1%).

Manhattan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 Mount St. Mary's W 75-74 Draddy Gymnasium
12/3/2023 @ Marist L 70-56 McCann Arena
12/8/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson L 76-71 Draddy Gymnasium
12/21/2023 @ Monmouth - OceanFirst Bank Center
12/30/2023 Wagner - Draddy Gymnasium
1/5/2024 Niagara - Draddy Gymnasium

