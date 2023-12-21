The Long Island Sharks (1-8) will face the Manhattan Jaspers (4-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Manhattan vs. LIU Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Manhattan Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Manhattan Players to Watch

Ashley Austin: 14.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Emaia O'Brien: 5.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Amaya Dowdy: 7.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

7.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK Nigeria Harkless: 7.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Mariah Elohim: 9.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

LIU Players to Watch

Austin: 14.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK O'Brien: 5.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Dowdy: 7.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

7.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK Harkless: 7.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Elohim: 9.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.