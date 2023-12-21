The Monmouth Hawks (4-4) will meet the Manhattan Jaspers (4-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.

Manhattan vs. Monmouth Game Information

Manhattan Players to Watch

  • Seydou Traore: 11.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Daniel Rouzan: 11.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Shaquil Bender: 10.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jaden Winston: 5.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Brett Rumpell: 9.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Monmouth Players to Watch

  • Xander Rice: 20.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jack Collins: 11.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Nikita Konstantynovskyi: 8.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jaret Valencia: 8.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Jakari Spence: 5.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Manhattan vs. Monmouth Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Monmouth Rank Monmouth AVG Manhattan AVG Manhattan Rank
355th 61.7 Points Scored 67.2 294th
306th 74.7 Points Allowed 70.4 191st
288th 29.8 Rebounds 29.2 306th
109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st
362nd 4.1 3pt Made 6.8 237th
268th 12.0 Assists 12.3 237th
316th 13.4 Turnovers 13.1 294th

