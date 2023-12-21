Manhattan vs. Monmouth December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Monmouth Hawks (4-4) will meet the Manhattan Jaspers (4-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.
Manhattan vs. Monmouth Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Manhattan Players to Watch
- Seydou Traore: 11.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Daniel Rouzan: 11.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shaquil Bender: 10.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaden Winston: 5.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Brett Rumpell: 9.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Monmouth Players to Watch
- Xander Rice: 20.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jack Collins: 11.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nikita Konstantynovskyi: 8.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jaret Valencia: 8.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jakari Spence: 5.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Manhattan vs. Monmouth Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Monmouth Rank
|Monmouth AVG
|Manhattan AVG
|Manhattan Rank
|355th
|61.7
|Points Scored
|67.2
|294th
|306th
|74.7
|Points Allowed
|70.4
|191st
|288th
|29.8
|Rebounds
|29.2
|306th
|109th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|362nd
|4.1
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|268th
|12.0
|Assists
|12.3
|237th
|316th
|13.4
|Turnovers
|13.1
|294th
