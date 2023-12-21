The Monmouth Hawks (4-4) will meet the Manhattan Jaspers (4-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Manhattan vs. Monmouth Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Manhattan Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Manhattan Players to Watch

Seydou Traore: 11.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Daniel Rouzan: 11.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Shaquil Bender: 10.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaden Winston: 5.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Brett Rumpell: 9.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Monmouth Players to Watch

Xander Rice: 20.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

20.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Jack Collins: 11.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Nikita Konstantynovskyi: 8.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Jaret Valencia: 8.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK Jakari Spence: 5.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Manhattan vs. Monmouth Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Monmouth Rank Monmouth AVG Manhattan AVG Manhattan Rank 355th 61.7 Points Scored 67.2 294th 306th 74.7 Points Allowed 70.4 191st 288th 29.8 Rebounds 29.2 306th 109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 362nd 4.1 3pt Made 6.8 237th 268th 12.0 Assists 12.3 237th 316th 13.4 Turnovers 13.1 294th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.