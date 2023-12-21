The Monmouth Hawks (6-5) host the Manhattan Jaspers (4-5) after winning five home games in a row. The Hawks are double-digit favorites by 10.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 140.

Manhattan vs. Monmouth Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: West Long Branch, New Jersey

West Long Branch, New Jersey Venue: OceanFirst Bank Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Monmouth -10.5 140

Jaspers Betting Records & Stats

Manhattan has combined with its opponent to score more than 140 points in five of eight games this season.

Manhattan's games this year have had a 142.4-point total on average, 2.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Manhattan is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.

Monmouth has been more successful against the spread than Manhattan this season, recording an ATS record of 9-2-0, compared to the 4-4-0 record of Manhattan.

Manhattan vs. Monmouth Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140 % of Games Over 140 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Monmouth 5 45.5% 72.3 138 74 150.8 145.1 Manhattan 5 62.5% 65.7 138 76.8 150.8 139.1

Additional Manhattan Insights & Trends

The Jaspers put up 8.3 fewer points per game (65.7) than the Hawks allow their opponents to score (74).

Manhattan vs. Monmouth Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Monmouth 9-2-0 0-0 5-5-1 Manhattan 4-4-0 2-2 4-4-0

Manhattan vs. Monmouth Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Monmouth Manhattan 3-10 Home Record 5-9 3-15 Away Record 6-7 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 6-12-0 Away ATS Record 10-2-1 61 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.5 61 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.8 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 12-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

