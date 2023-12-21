Thursday's contest between the Cornell Big Red (5-5) and the Marist Red Foxes (2-9) at Newman Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-53 and heavily favors Cornell to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Red Foxes head into this contest after a 67-62 loss to Canisius on Monday.

Marist vs. Cornell Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York

Marist vs. Cornell Score Prediction

Prediction: Cornell 67, Marist 53

Marist Schedule Analysis

The Red Foxes registered their signature win of the season on November 15, when they beat the Lafayette Leopards, who rank No. 309 in our computer rankings, 84-76.

Marist has four losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in the nation.

Marist Leaders

Zaria Demember-Shazer: 14.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.4 STL, 36.3 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

14.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.4 STL, 36.3 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10) Catie Cunningham: 5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.5 FG%

5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.5 FG% Jackie Piddock: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)

7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42) Julia Corsentino: 8.4 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)

8.4 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45) Lexie Tarul: 5.8 PTS, 34.3 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (14-for-48)

Marist Performance Insights

The Red Foxes' -96 scoring differential (being outscored by 8.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 55.1 points per game (325th in college basketball) while giving up 63.8 per contest (180th in college basketball).

The Red Foxes are putting up more points at home (53.5 per game) than on the road (52.2).

At home, Marist concedes 59 points per game. Away, it concedes 62.2.

