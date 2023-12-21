Marist vs. Cornell Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 21
Thursday's contest between the Cornell Big Red (5-5) and the Marist Red Foxes (2-9) at Newman Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-53 and heavily favors Cornell to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 21.
The Red Foxes head into this contest after a 67-62 loss to Canisius on Monday.
Marist vs. Cornell Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York
Marist vs. Cornell Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cornell 67, Marist 53
Marist Schedule Analysis
- The Red Foxes registered their signature win of the season on November 15, when they beat the Lafayette Leopards, who rank No. 309 in our computer rankings, 84-76.
- Marist has four losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in the nation.
Marist Leaders
- Zaria Demember-Shazer: 14.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.4 STL, 36.3 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)
- Catie Cunningham: 5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.5 FG%
- Jackie Piddock: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)
- Julia Corsentino: 8.4 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)
- Lexie Tarul: 5.8 PTS, 34.3 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (14-for-48)
Marist Performance Insights
- The Red Foxes' -96 scoring differential (being outscored by 8.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 55.1 points per game (325th in college basketball) while giving up 63.8 per contest (180th in college basketball).
- The Red Foxes are putting up more points at home (53.5 per game) than on the road (52.2).
- At home, Marist concedes 59 points per game. Away, it concedes 62.2.
