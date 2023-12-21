The Cornell Big Red (5-4) will meet the Marist Red Foxes (2-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Marist vs. Cornell Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Marist Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marist Players to Watch

Zaria Demember-Shazer: 16.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

16.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK Jackie Piddock: 8.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Lexie Tarul: 6.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Julia Corsentino: 8.1 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cornell Players to Watch

Kaya Ingram: 10.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Emily Pape: 9.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Rachel Kaus: 10.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Summer Parker-Hall: 6.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Azareya Kilgoe: 5.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.