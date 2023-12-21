Marist vs. Cornell December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:15 PM EST
The Cornell Big Red (5-4) will meet the Marist Red Foxes (2-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
Marist vs. Cornell Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Marist Players to Watch
- Zaria Demember-Shazer: 16.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Jackie Piddock: 8.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lexie Tarul: 6.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Julia Corsentino: 8.1 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
Cornell Players to Watch
- Kaya Ingram: 10.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Emily Pape: 9.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Rachel Kaus: 10.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Summer Parker-Hall: 6.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Azareya Kilgoe: 5.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
