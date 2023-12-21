How to Watch the Marist vs. Cornell Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Marist Red Foxes (2-9) will attempt to end an eight-game losing skid when visiting the Cornell Big Red (5-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Newman Arena.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Marist Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marist vs. Cornell Scoring Comparison
- The Red Foxes' 55.1 points per game are 8.7 fewer points than the 63.8 the Big Red give up.
- When it scores more than 63.8 points, Marist is 2-2.
- Cornell's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 55.1 points.
- The 57.5 points per game the Big Red record are 6.3 fewer points than the Red Foxes allow (63.8).
- Cornell is 1-1 when scoring more than 63.8 points.
- Marist is 0-4 when giving up fewer than 57.5 points.
- The Big Red are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.4% higher than the Red Foxes concede to opponents (39.0%).
- The Red Foxes' 36.0 shooting percentage is 3.6 lower than the Big Red have given up.
Marist Leaders
- Zaria Demember-Shazer: 14.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.4 STL, 36.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)
- Catie Cunningham: 5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.5 FG%
- Jackie Piddock: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)
- Julia Corsentino: 8.4 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)
- Lexie Tarul: 5.8 PTS, 34.3 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (14-for-48)
Marist Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Albany
|L 49-39
|SEFCU Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Saint Peter's
|L 51-42
|Yanitelli Center
|12/18/2023
|Canisius
|L 67-62
|McCann Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Cornell
|-
|Newman Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Iona
|-
|Hynes Athletic Center
|1/11/2024
|Rider
|-
|McCann Arena
