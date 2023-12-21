The Marist Red Foxes (2-9) will attempt to end an eight-game losing skid when visiting the Cornell Big Red (5-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Newman Arena.

Marist Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
Marist vs. Cornell Scoring Comparison

  • The Red Foxes' 55.1 points per game are 8.7 fewer points than the 63.8 the Big Red give up.
  • When it scores more than 63.8 points, Marist is 2-2.
  • Cornell's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 55.1 points.
  • The 57.5 points per game the Big Red record are 6.3 fewer points than the Red Foxes allow (63.8).
  • Cornell is 1-1 when scoring more than 63.8 points.
  • Marist is 0-4 when giving up fewer than 57.5 points.
  • The Big Red are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.4% higher than the Red Foxes concede to opponents (39.0%).
  • The Red Foxes' 36.0 shooting percentage is 3.6 lower than the Big Red have given up.

Marist Leaders

  • Zaria Demember-Shazer: 14.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.4 STL, 36.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)
  • Catie Cunningham: 5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.5 FG%
  • Jackie Piddock: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)
  • Julia Corsentino: 8.4 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)
  • Lexie Tarul: 5.8 PTS, 34.3 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (14-for-48)

Marist Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Albany L 49-39 SEFCU Arena
12/16/2023 @ Saint Peter's L 51-42 Yanitelli Center
12/18/2023 Canisius L 67-62 McCann Arena
12/21/2023 @ Cornell - Newman Arena
1/6/2024 @ Iona - Hynes Athletic Center
1/11/2024 Rider - McCann Arena

