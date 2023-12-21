The Marist Red Foxes (2-9) will attempt to end an eight-game losing skid when visiting the Cornell Big Red (5-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Newman Arena.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Marist Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York

Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MAAC Games

Marist vs. Cornell Scoring Comparison

The Red Foxes' 55.1 points per game are 8.7 fewer points than the 63.8 the Big Red give up.

When it scores more than 63.8 points, Marist is 2-2.

Cornell's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 55.1 points.

The 57.5 points per game the Big Red record are 6.3 fewer points than the Red Foxes allow (63.8).

Cornell is 1-1 when scoring more than 63.8 points.

Marist is 0-4 when giving up fewer than 57.5 points.

The Big Red are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.4% higher than the Red Foxes concede to opponents (39.0%).

The Red Foxes' 36.0 shooting percentage is 3.6 lower than the Big Red have given up.

Marist Leaders

Zaria Demember-Shazer: 14.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.4 STL, 36.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

14.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.4 STL, 36.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Catie Cunningham: 5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.5 FG%

5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.5 FG% Jackie Piddock: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)

7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42) Julia Corsentino: 8.4 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)

8.4 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45) Lexie Tarul: 5.8 PTS, 34.3 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (14-for-48)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marist Schedule