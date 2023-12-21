New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nassau County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Nassau County, New York today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Nassau County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Garden City Senior High School at H. Frank Carey High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Franklin Square, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Hyde Park Senior High School at Great Neck North Senior High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Great Neck, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Long Beach Senior High School at Jericho Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Jericho, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Geo W Hewlett High School at South Side Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Rockville Centre, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
