Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Nassau County, New York today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Nassau County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Garden City Senior High School at H. Frank Carey High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 21

4:30 PM ET on December 21 Location: Franklin Square, NY

Franklin Square, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

New Hyde Park Senior High School at Great Neck North Senior High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 21

5:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Great Neck, NY

Great Neck, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Long Beach Senior High School at Jericho Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Jericho, NY

Jericho, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Geo W Hewlett High School at South Side Senior High School