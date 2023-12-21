Thursday's game that pits the Syracuse Orange (8-3) versus the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-7) at JMA Wireless Dome should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-62 in favor of Syracuse, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on December 21.

The matchup has no set line.

Niagara vs. Syracuse Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Niagara vs. Syracuse Score Prediction

Prediction: Syracuse 84, Niagara 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Niagara vs. Syracuse

Computer Predicted Spread: Syracuse (-21.4)

Syracuse (-21.4) Computer Predicted Total: 146.3

Syracuse has a 4-6-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Niagara, who is 3-4-0 ATS. The Orange have hit the over in three games, while Purple Eagles games have gone over four times.

Niagara Performance Insights

The Purple Eagles are being outscored by 2.1 points per game, with a -21 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.5 points per game (223rd in college basketball), and allow 75.6 per outing (292nd in college basketball).

Niagara ranks 360th in the nation at 29.2 rebounds per game. That's 2.4 fewer than the 31.6 its opponents average.

Niagara hits 6.6 three-pointers per game (262nd in college basketball) at a 37.9% rate (38th in college basketball), compared to the 6.2 its opponents make, shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc.

Niagara has committed 9.9 turnovers per game (46th in college basketball) while forcing 9.7 (337th in college basketball).

