The Syracuse Orange (8-3) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Niagara vs. Syracuse Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York TV: ACC Network Extra

Niagara Stats Insights

The Purple Eagles have shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Orange have averaged.

Niagara has compiled a 3-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.8% from the field.

The Purple Eagles are the 360th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Orange sit at 164th.

The Purple Eagles average only 3.4 more points per game (73.5) than the Orange allow (70.1).

Niagara has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 70.1 points.

Niagara Home & Away Comparison

At home, Niagara averages 76.8 points per game. On the road, it averages 68.5.

The Purple Eagles give up 76.5 points per game at home, and 74.3 on the road.

At home, Niagara drains 6.7 3-pointers per game, 0.2 more than it averages on the road (6.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (36.4%) than away (40.6%).

