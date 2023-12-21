How to Watch Niagara vs. Syracuse on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Syracuse Orange (8-3) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Niagara vs. Syracuse Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
- TV: ACC Network Extra
How to Watch Other MAAC Games
Niagara Stats Insights
- The Purple Eagles have shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Orange have averaged.
- Niagara has compiled a 3-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.8% from the field.
- The Purple Eagles are the 360th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Orange sit at 164th.
- The Purple Eagles average only 3.4 more points per game (73.5) than the Orange allow (70.1).
- Niagara has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 70.1 points.
Niagara Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Niagara averages 76.8 points per game. On the road, it averages 68.5.
- The Purple Eagles give up 76.5 points per game at home, and 74.3 on the road.
- At home, Niagara drains 6.7 3-pointers per game, 0.2 more than it averages on the road (6.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (36.4%) than away (40.6%).
Niagara Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Buffalo State
|W 113-64
|Gallagher Center
|12/16/2023
|NJIT
|W 89-81
|Gallagher Center
|12/19/2023
|@ Binghamton
|L 74-69
|Binghamton University Events Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Syracuse
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/29/2023
|@ Buffalo
|-
|Alumni Arena
|1/5/2024
|@ Manhattan
|-
|Draddy Gymnasium
