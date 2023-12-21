The Syracuse Orange (8-3) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Niagara vs. Syracuse Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Niagara Stats Insights

  • The Purple Eagles have shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Orange have averaged.
  • Niagara has compiled a 3-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.8% from the field.
  • The Purple Eagles are the 360th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Orange sit at 164th.
  • The Purple Eagles average only 3.4 more points per game (73.5) than the Orange allow (70.1).
  • Niagara has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 70.1 points.

Niagara Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Niagara averages 76.8 points per game. On the road, it averages 68.5.
  • The Purple Eagles give up 76.5 points per game at home, and 74.3 on the road.
  • At home, Niagara drains 6.7 3-pointers per game, 0.2 more than it averages on the road (6.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (36.4%) than away (40.6%).

Niagara Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Buffalo State W 113-64 Gallagher Center
12/16/2023 NJIT W 89-81 Gallagher Center
12/19/2023 @ Binghamton L 74-69 Binghamton University Events Center
12/21/2023 @ Syracuse - JMA Wireless Dome
12/29/2023 @ Buffalo - Alumni Arena
1/5/2024 @ Manhattan - Draddy Gymnasium

