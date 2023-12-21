The Syracuse Orange (8-3) hope to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Syracuse vs. Niagara matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Niagara vs. Syracuse Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Niagara vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Niagara vs. Syracuse Betting Trends

Niagara has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

Syracuse is 4-6-0 ATS this season.

A total of three out of the Orange's 10 games this season have gone over the point total.

