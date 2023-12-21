Niagara vs. Syracuse: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Syracuse Orange (8-3) hope to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Syracuse vs. Niagara matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Niagara vs. Syracuse Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Niagara vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Syracuse Moneyline
|Niagara Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Syracuse (-17.5)
|148.5
|-3000
|+1300
|FanDuel
|Syracuse (-18.5)
|148.5
|-4500
|+1300
Niagara vs. Syracuse Betting Trends
- Niagara has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this season.
- Syracuse is 4-6-0 ATS this season.
- A total of three out of the Orange's 10 games this season have gone over the point total.
