Niagara vs. Syracuse December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Syracuse Orange (6-3) will meet the Niagara Purple Eagles (1-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network Extra.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Niagara vs. Syracuse Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Niagara Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Niagara Players to Watch
- Ahmad Henderson II: 14.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Yaw Obeng-Mensah: 10.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Harlan Obioha: 6.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Braxton Bayless: 9.1 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Luke Bumbalough: 7.1 PTS, 2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Syracuse Players to Watch
- Judah Mintz: 19.6 PTS, 3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- JJ Starling: 11.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Justin Taylor: 7.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chris Bunch: 14 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Maliq Brown: 6.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Niagara vs. Syracuse Stat Comparison
|Syracuse Rank
|Syracuse AVG
|Niagara AVG
|Niagara Rank
|140th
|76.9
|Points Scored
|66.3
|325th
|191st
|71.1
|Points Allowed
|76.7
|300th
|106th
|35
|Rebounds
|24
|363rd
|126th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|5.1
|361st
|147th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|6
|291st
|162nd
|13.6
|Assists
|10.7
|326th
|123rd
|11.2
|Turnovers
|10.6
|88th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.