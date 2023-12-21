The Syracuse Orange (6-3) will meet the Niagara Purple Eagles (1-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network Extra.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Niagara vs. Syracuse Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Niagara Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Niagara Players to Watch

Ahmad Henderson II: 14.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

14.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Yaw Obeng-Mensah: 10.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Harlan Obioha: 6.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Braxton Bayless: 9.1 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Luke Bumbalough: 7.1 PTS, 2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Syracuse Players to Watch

Judah Mintz: 19.6 PTS, 3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.6 PTS, 3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK JJ Starling: 11.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Justin Taylor: 7.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Chris Bunch: 14 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

14 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Maliq Brown: 6.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Niagara vs. Syracuse Stat Comparison

Syracuse Rank Syracuse AVG Niagara AVG Niagara Rank 140th 76.9 Points Scored 66.3 325th 191st 71.1 Points Allowed 76.7 300th 106th 35 Rebounds 24 363rd 126th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 5.1 361st 147th 7.9 3pt Made 6 291st 162nd 13.6 Assists 10.7 326th 123rd 11.2 Turnovers 10.6 88th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.