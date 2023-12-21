The Syracuse Orange (6-3) will meet the Niagara Purple Eagles (1-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network Extra.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Niagara vs. Syracuse Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Niagara Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Niagara Players to Watch

  • Ahmad Henderson II: 14.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Yaw Obeng-Mensah: 10.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Harlan Obioha: 6.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Braxton Bayless: 9.1 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Luke Bumbalough: 7.1 PTS, 2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Syracuse Players to Watch

  • Judah Mintz: 19.6 PTS, 3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • JJ Starling: 11.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Justin Taylor: 7.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Chris Bunch: 14 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Maliq Brown: 6.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Niagara vs. Syracuse Stat Comparison

Syracuse Rank Syracuse AVG Niagara AVG Niagara Rank
140th 76.9 Points Scored 66.3 325th
191st 71.1 Points Allowed 76.7 300th
106th 35 Rebounds 24 363rd
126th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 5.1 361st
147th 7.9 3pt Made 6 291st
162nd 13.6 Assists 10.7 326th
123rd 11.2 Turnovers 10.6 88th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.