Niagara vs. Syracuse: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 21
The Syracuse Orange (8-3) are heavy favorites (-19.5) as they try to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. The matchup's over/under is 148.5.
Niagara vs. Syracuse Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
- Where: Syracuse, New York
- Venue: JMA Wireless Dome
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Syracuse
|-19.5
|148.5
Purple Eagles Betting Records & Stats
- Niagara and its opponents have scored more than 148.5 combined points twice this season.
- Niagara's matchups this season have a 149.1-point average over/under, 0.6 more points than this game's point total.
- Niagara has a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- Niagara (3-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 40% of the time, 2.9% more often than Syracuse (4-6-0) this season.
Niagara vs. Syracuse Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 148.5
|% of Games Over 148.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Syracuse
|4
|40%
|77.7
|151.2
|70.1
|145.7
|150.5
|Niagara
|2
|28.6%
|73.5
|151.2
|75.6
|145.7
|134.2
Additional Niagara Insights & Trends
- The Purple Eagles score an average of 73.5 points per game, just 3.4 more points than the 70.1 the Orange allow.
Niagara vs. Syracuse Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 19.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Syracuse
|4-6-0
|0-0
|3-7-0
|Niagara
|3-4-0
|0-0
|4-3-0
Niagara vs. Syracuse Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Syracuse
|Niagara
|11-7
|Home Record
|9-4
|5-6
|Away Record
|4-10
|10-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-4-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-7-0
|76.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|69.7
|70.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|60.1
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-3-0
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-6-0
