The Syracuse Orange (8-3) are heavy favorites (-19.5) as they try to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. The matchup's over/under is 148.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Niagara vs. Syracuse Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Syracuse -19.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purple Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Niagara and its opponents have scored more than 148.5 combined points twice this season.

Niagara's matchups this season have a 149.1-point average over/under, 0.6 more points than this game's point total.

Niagara has a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Niagara (3-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 40% of the time, 2.9% more often than Syracuse (4-6-0) this season.

Niagara vs. Syracuse Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Syracuse 4 40% 77.7 151.2 70.1 145.7 150.5 Niagara 2 28.6% 73.5 151.2 75.6 145.7 134.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Niagara Insights & Trends

The Purple Eagles score an average of 73.5 points per game, just 3.4 more points than the 70.1 the Orange allow.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Niagara vs. Syracuse Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 19.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Syracuse 4-6-0 0-0 3-7-0 Niagara 3-4-0 0-0 4-3-0

Niagara vs. Syracuse Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Syracuse Niagara 11-7 Home Record 9-4 5-6 Away Record 4-10 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 76.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.7 70.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.1 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-3-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.