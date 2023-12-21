The West Virginia Mountaineers (8-0) will meet the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Niagara vs. West Virginia Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Niagara Players to Watch

Angel Parker: PTS, 2 REB, AST, STL, BLK

PTS, 2 REB, AST, STL, BLK Chardonnay Hartley: 11 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Amelia Strong: 9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Destiny Strother: 11 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Aaliyah Parker: 12.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

West Virginia Players to Watch

Jordan Harrison: 13.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 6.5 AST, 3.1 STL, 0 BLK

13.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 6.5 AST, 3.1 STL, 0 BLK JJ Quinerly: 17.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Lauren Fields: 12.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Kyah Watson: 8.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK Tavy Diggs: 6.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

