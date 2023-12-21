The West Virginia Mountaineers (10-0) aim to build on a 10-game winning run when they host the Niagara Purple Eagles (5-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at WVU Coliseum.

Niagara Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

Niagara vs. West Virginia Scoring Comparison

The Purple Eagles score an average of 65.1 points per game, 11.8 more points than the 53.3 the Mountaineers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 53.3 points, Niagara is 5-4.

West Virginia is 9-0 when it allows fewer than 65.1 points.

The Mountaineers average just 3.5 more points per game (80.7) than the Purple Eagles allow (77.2).

When West Virginia puts up more than 77.2 points, it is 5-0.

Niagara is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 80.7 points.

The Mountaineers are making 47.2% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% lower than the Purple Eagles allow to opponents (48.0%).

Niagara Leaders

Chardonnay Hartley: 10.0 PTS, 2.3 STL, 23.7 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)

10.0 PTS, 2.3 STL, 23.7 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31) Amelia Strong: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.2 FG%

9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.2 FG% Destiny Strother: 11.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.5 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (28-for-75)

11.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.5 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (28-for-75) Aaliyah Parker: 10.7 PTS, 3.0 STL, 37.5 FG%

10.7 PTS, 3.0 STL, 37.5 FG% Alyssa Rossignol: 4.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.0 FG%

