Thursday's contest that pits the West Virginia Mountaineers (10-0) against the Niagara Purple Eagles (5-6) at WVU Coliseum should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-57 in favor of West Virginia, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Purple Eagles took care of business in their last outing 74-57 against Saint Peter's on Monday.

Niagara vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

Niagara vs. West Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: West Virginia 81, Niagara 57

Niagara Schedule Analysis

On December 16, the Purple Eagles picked up their signature win of the season, a 67-48 victory over the Iona Gaels, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 238) in our computer rankings.

The Purple Eagles have three losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 25th-most in Division 1.

Niagara 2023-24 Best Wins

67-48 on the road over Iona (No. 238) on December 16

64-53 at home over Radford (No. 292) on December 2

75-51 at home over Saint Bonaventure (No. 294) on November 8

74-57 on the road over Saint Peter's (No. 352) on December 18

71-69 at home over Stonehill (No. 360) on November 19

Niagara Leaders

Chardonnay Hartley: 10.0 PTS, 2.3 STL, 23.7 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)

10.0 PTS, 2.3 STL, 23.7 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31) Amelia Strong: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.2 FG%

9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.2 FG% Destiny Strother: 11.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.5 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (28-for-75)

11.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.5 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (28-for-75) Aaliyah Parker: 10.7 PTS, 3.0 STL, 37.5 FG%

10.7 PTS, 3.0 STL, 37.5 FG% Alyssa Rossignol: 4.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.0 FG%

Niagara Performance Insights

The Purple Eagles are being outscored by 12.1 points per game, with a -133 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.1 points per game (204th in college basketball), and allow 77.2 per contest (341st in college basketball).

The Purple Eagles average 72.3 points per game at home, and 63.2 away.

At home Niagara is allowing 63.8 points per game, 15.8 fewer points than it is on the road (79.6).

