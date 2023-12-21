If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Oneida County, New York today, we've got the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Oneida County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Camden High School at Clinton Senior High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
  • Location: Clinton, NY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.