The Bucknell Bison versus the Marquette Golden Eagles is one of four games on Thursday's college basketball schedule that includes a Patriot team in action.

Patriot Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Lafayette Leopards at Dartmouth Big Green 11:00 AM ET, Thursday, December 21 NESN (Live stream on Fubo) Lafayette Leopards at Dartmouth Big Green 11:00 AM ET, Thursday, December 21 NESN (Live stream on Fubo) Bucknell Bison at Marquette Golden Eagles 1:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 FloHoops Saint Bonaventure Bonnies at Colgate Raiders 1:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 -

