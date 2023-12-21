Thursday's contest between the Colgate Raiders (5-4) and the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-7) at Cotterell Court has a projected final score of 63-57 based on our computer prediction, with Colgate taking home the win. Game time is at 1:00 PM on December 21.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Bonnies claimed a 55-47 victory against Youngstown State.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Colgate Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York

Saint Bonaventure vs. Colgate Score Prediction

Prediction: Colgate 63, Saint Bonaventure 57

Saint Bonaventure Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their signature win this season, the Bonnies defeated the Youngstown State Penguins at home on December 16 by a score of 55-47.

Saint Bonaventure 2023-24 Best Wins

55-47 at home over Youngstown State (No. 263) on December 16

70-52 at home over Robert Morris (No. 289) on November 11

55-51 on the road over Loyola (MD) (No. 305) on November 25

Saint Bonaventure Leaders

Isabellah Middleton: 10.8 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

10.8 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Dani Haskell: 12.9 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (20-for-68)

12.9 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (20-for-68) Nadechka Laccen: 12.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 52.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

12.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 52.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Kirah Dandridge: 2.8 PTS, 26.1 FG%

2.8 PTS, 26.1 FG% Claire Cody: 5.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)

Saint Bonaventure Performance Insights

The Bonnies are being outscored by 7.0 points per game, with a -70 scoring differential overall. They put up 58.0 points per game (299th in college basketball), and give up 65.0 per contest (208th in college basketball).

The Bonnies are putting up more points at home (59.3 per game) than on the road (57.2).

At home, Saint Bonaventure concedes 57.0 points per game. Away, it concedes 70.3.

