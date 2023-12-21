Saint Bonaventure vs. Colgate Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 21
Thursday's contest between the Colgate Raiders (5-4) and the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-7) at Cotterell Court has a projected final score of 63-57 based on our computer prediction, with Colgate taking home the win. Game time is at 1:00 PM on December 21.
In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Bonnies claimed a 55-47 victory against Youngstown State.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Saint Bonaventure vs. Colgate Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Saint Bonaventure vs. Colgate Score Prediction
- Prediction: Colgate 63, Saint Bonaventure 57
Other A-10 Predictions
Saint Bonaventure Schedule Analysis
- When it comes to their signature win this season, the Bonnies defeated the Youngstown State Penguins at home on December 16 by a score of 55-47.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Saint Bonaventure 2023-24 Best Wins
- 55-47 at home over Youngstown State (No. 263) on December 16
- 70-52 at home over Robert Morris (No. 289) on November 11
- 55-51 on the road over Loyola (MD) (No. 305) on November 25
Saint Bonaventure Leaders
- Isabellah Middleton: 10.8 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
- Dani Haskell: 12.9 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (20-for-68)
- Nadechka Laccen: 12.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 52.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
- Kirah Dandridge: 2.8 PTS, 26.1 FG%
- Claire Cody: 5.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)
Saint Bonaventure Performance Insights
- The Bonnies are being outscored by 7.0 points per game, with a -70 scoring differential overall. They put up 58.0 points per game (299th in college basketball), and give up 65.0 per contest (208th in college basketball).
- The Bonnies are putting up more points at home (59.3 per game) than on the road (57.2).
- At home, Saint Bonaventure concedes 57.0 points per game. Away, it concedes 70.3.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.