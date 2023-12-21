The Colgate Raiders (5-4) face the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-7) at 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Saint Bonaventure Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Bonaventure vs. Colgate Scoring Comparison

The Bonnies put up an average of 58.0 points per game, only 2.4 more points than the 55.6 the Raiders allow.

Saint Bonaventure has put together a 1-4 record in games it scores more than 55.6 points.

Colgate is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.0 points.

The 60.6 points per game the Raiders score are the same as the Bonnies give up.

When Colgate puts up more than 65.0 points, it is 2-0.

Saint Bonaventure is 3-1 when giving up fewer than 60.6 points.

The Raiders shoot 42.6% from the field, only 0.2% higher than the Bonnies concede defensively.

The Bonnies' 38.0 shooting percentage is 2.4 lower than the Raiders have conceded.

Saint Bonaventure Leaders

Isabellah Middleton: 10.8 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

10.8 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Dani Haskell: 12.9 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (20-for-68)

12.9 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (20-for-68) Nadechka Laccen: 12.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 52.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

12.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 52.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Kirah Dandridge: 2.8 PTS, 26.1 FG%

2.8 PTS, 26.1 FG% Claire Cody: 5.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)

Saint Bonaventure Schedule