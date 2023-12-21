Thursday's game between the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-3) and the Siena Saints (4-5) at Fifth Third Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-55 and heavily favors Cincinnati to secure the victory. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Saints are coming off of a 61-55 win against Mount St. Mary's in their last game on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Siena vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Siena vs. Cincinnati Score Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati 75, Siena 55

Siena Schedule Analysis

The Saints beat the No. 227-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Fordham Rams, 65-62, on December 7, which goes down as their best win of the season.

Siena has tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Siena 2023-24 Best Wins

65-62 at home over Fordham (No. 227) on December 7

73-64 on the road over Binghamton (No. 315) on November 9

56-49 on the road over Dartmouth (No. 320) on November 12

61-55 on the road over Mount St. Mary's (No. 327) on December 18

Siena Leaders

Elisa Mevius: 14.2 PTS, 4.1 STL, 50.0 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)

14.2 PTS, 4.1 STL, 50.0 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31) Anajah Brown: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 43.7 FG%

8.9 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 43.7 FG% Teresa Seppala: 11.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 48.1 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

11.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 48.1 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Ahniysha Jackson: 9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.4 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)

9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.4 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49) London Gamble: 7.3 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

Siena Performance Insights

The Saints put up 64.2 points per game (222nd in college basketball) while allowing 67.9 per outing (255th in college basketball). They have a -33 scoring differential and have been outscored by 3.7 points per game.

At home the Saints are scoring 67.8 points per game, 6.4 more than they are averaging away (61.4).

At home, Siena gives up 69.8 points per game. Away, it gives up 66.4.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.