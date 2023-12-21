Siena vs. Cincinnati December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Bearcats (4-3) will meet the Siena Saints (2-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
Siena vs. Cincinnati Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Siena Players to Watch
- Elisa Mevius: 16.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 5.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Anajah Brown: 11.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Valencia Fontenelle-Posson: 11.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ahniysha Jackson: 8.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- London Gamble: 6.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Cincinnati Players to Watch
- Jillian Hayes: 12.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Malea Williams: 8.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Destiny Thomas: 6.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Braylyn Milton: 4.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Reagan Jackson: 9.1 PTS, 1.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
