How to Watch the Siena vs. Cincinnati Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Bearcats (7-3) will be trying to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the Siena Saints (4-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Siena Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other MAAC Games
Siena vs. Cincinnati Scoring Comparison
- The Saints put up only 2.9 more points per game (64.2) than the Bearcats allow their opponents to score (61.3).
- Siena has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 61.3 points.
- Cincinnati has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.2 points.
- The 67.1 points per game the Bearcats average are the same as the Saints give up.
- When Cincinnati puts up more than 67.9 points, it is 5-0.
- Siena is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 67.1 points.
- This year the Bearcats are shooting 37.6% from the field, only 1.8% lower than the Saints give up.
Siena Leaders
- Elisa Mevius: 14.2 PTS, 4.1 STL, 50.0 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)
- Anajah Brown: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 43.7 FG%
- Teresa Seppala: 11.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 48.1 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
- Ahniysha Jackson: 9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.4 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)
- London Gamble: 7.3 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Siena Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Boston College
|L 88-59
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|12/16/2023
|Canisius
|L 65-63
|MVP Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Mount St. Mary's
|W 61-55
|Knott Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Manhattan
|-
|Draddy Gymnasium
|1/6/2024
|Saint Peter's
|-
|MVP Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.