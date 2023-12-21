The Cincinnati Bearcats (7-3) will be trying to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the Siena Saints (4-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.

Siena Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Siena vs. Cincinnati Scoring Comparison

  • The Saints put up only 2.9 more points per game (64.2) than the Bearcats allow their opponents to score (61.3).
  • Siena has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 61.3 points.
  • Cincinnati has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.2 points.
  • The 67.1 points per game the Bearcats average are the same as the Saints give up.
  • When Cincinnati puts up more than 67.9 points, it is 5-0.
  • Siena is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 67.1 points.
  • This year the Bearcats are shooting 37.6% from the field, only 1.8% lower than the Saints give up.

Siena Leaders

  • Elisa Mevius: 14.2 PTS, 4.1 STL, 50.0 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)
  • Anajah Brown: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 43.7 FG%
  • Teresa Seppala: 11.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 48.1 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
  • Ahniysha Jackson: 9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.4 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)
  • London Gamble: 7.3 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

Siena Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 @ Boston College L 88-59 Silvio O. Conte Forum
12/16/2023 Canisius L 65-63 MVP Arena
12/18/2023 @ Mount St. Mary's W 61-55 Knott Arena
12/21/2023 @ Cincinnati - Fifth Third Arena
1/4/2024 @ Manhattan - Draddy Gymnasium
1/6/2024 Saint Peter's - MVP Arena

