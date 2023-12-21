The Cincinnati Bearcats (7-3) will be trying to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the Siena Saints (4-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.

Siena Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

ESPN+

Siena vs. Cincinnati Scoring Comparison

The Saints put up only 2.9 more points per game (64.2) than the Bearcats allow their opponents to score (61.3).

Siena has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 61.3 points.

Cincinnati has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.2 points.

The 67.1 points per game the Bearcats average are the same as the Saints give up.

When Cincinnati puts up more than 67.9 points, it is 5-0.

Siena is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 67.1 points.

This year the Bearcats are shooting 37.6% from the field, only 1.8% lower than the Saints give up.

Siena Leaders

Elisa Mevius: 14.2 PTS, 4.1 STL, 50.0 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)

14.2 PTS, 4.1 STL, 50.0 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31) Anajah Brown: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 43.7 FG%

8.9 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 43.7 FG% Teresa Seppala: 11.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 48.1 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

11.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 48.1 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Ahniysha Jackson: 9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.4 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)

9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.4 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49) London Gamble: 7.3 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

Siena Schedule