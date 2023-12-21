The Yale Bulldogs (2-8) will face the St. John's Red Storm (4-5) at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

St. John's (NY) vs. Yale Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other St. John's (NY) Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

St. John's (NY) Players to Watch

Jenna Clark: 14.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 6.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 6.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Nyla McGill: 9.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Kiley Capstraw: 13.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Brenna McDonald: 7.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK

7.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK Grace Thybulle: 7.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Yale Players to Watch

Clark: 14.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 6.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 6.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK McGill: 9.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Capstraw: 13.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK McDonald: 7.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK

7.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK Thybulle: 7.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.