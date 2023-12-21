How to Watch the St. John's (NY) vs. Yale Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Yale Bulldogs (2-9) will be looking to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the St. John's Red Storm (6-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at John J. Lee Amphitheater. It will air at 12:00 PM ET.
St. John's (NY) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater in New Haven, Connecticut
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
St. John's (NY) vs. Yale Scoring Comparison
- The Red Storm's 59.5 points per game are 10.6 fewer points than the 70.1 the Bulldogs allow.
- St. John's (NY) is 2-0 when it scores more than 70.1 points.
- The Bulldogs put up 63 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 54.8 the Red Storm give up.
- When Yale puts up more than 54.8 points, it is 2-7.
- St. John's (NY) is 6-3 when giving up fewer than 63 points.
- The Bulldogs are making 37.3% of their shots from the field, 4.4% lower than the Red Storm allow to opponents (41.7%).
- The Red Storm's 41.7 shooting percentage is 4.1 lower than the Bulldogs have given up.
St. John's (NY) Leaders
- Jillian Archer: 11.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 BLK, 61 FG%
- Unique Drake: 19.2 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 44.6 3PT% (37-for-83)
- Ber'Nyah Mayo: 9.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.7 FG%, 14.7 3PT% (5-for-34)
- Skye Owen: 6.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 34.6 FG%, 30 3PT% (9-for-30)
- Amber Brown: 2.9 PTS, 36 FG%
St. John's (NY) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/7/2023
|@ Fairfield
|L 67-62
|Leo D. Mahoney Arena
|12/10/2023
|Rhode Island
|W 55-44
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/16/2023
|Villanova
|W 51-46
|Madison Square Garden
|12/21/2023
|@ Yale
|-
|John J. Lee Amphitheater
|12/30/2023
|@ Creighton
|-
|D.J. Sokol Arena
|1/3/2024
|Marquette
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
