The Yale Bulldogs (2-9) will be looking to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the St. John's Red Storm (6-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at John J. Lee Amphitheater. It will air at 12:00 PM ET.

St. John's (NY) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater in New Haven, Connecticut
  • TV: ESPN+
St. John's (NY) vs. Yale Scoring Comparison

  • The Red Storm's 59.5 points per game are 10.6 fewer points than the 70.1 the Bulldogs allow.
  • St. John's (NY) is 2-0 when it scores more than 70.1 points.
  • The Bulldogs put up 63 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 54.8 the Red Storm give up.
  • When Yale puts up more than 54.8 points, it is 2-7.
  • St. John's (NY) is 6-3 when giving up fewer than 63 points.
  • The Bulldogs are making 37.3% of their shots from the field, 4.4% lower than the Red Storm allow to opponents (41.7%).
  • The Red Storm's 41.7 shooting percentage is 4.1 lower than the Bulldogs have given up.

St. John's (NY) Leaders

  • Jillian Archer: 11.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 BLK, 61 FG%
  • Unique Drake: 19.2 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 44.6 3PT% (37-for-83)
  • Ber'Nyah Mayo: 9.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.7 FG%, 14.7 3PT% (5-for-34)
  • Skye Owen: 6.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 34.6 FG%, 30 3PT% (9-for-30)
  • Amber Brown: 2.9 PTS, 36 FG%

St. John's (NY) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/7/2023 @ Fairfield L 67-62 Leo D. Mahoney Arena
12/10/2023 Rhode Island W 55-44 Carnesecca Arena
12/16/2023 Villanova W 51-46 Madison Square Garden
12/21/2023 @ Yale - John J. Lee Amphitheater
12/30/2023 @ Creighton - D.J. Sokol Arena
1/3/2024 Marquette - Carnesecca Arena

