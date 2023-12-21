The Yale Bulldogs (2-9) will be looking to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the St. John's Red Storm (6-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at John J. Lee Amphitheater. It will air at 12:00 PM ET.

St. John's (NY) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

John J. Lee Amphitheater in New Haven, Connecticut TV: ESPN+

St. John's (NY) vs. Yale Scoring Comparison

The Red Storm's 59.5 points per game are 10.6 fewer points than the 70.1 the Bulldogs allow.

St. John's (NY) is 2-0 when it scores more than 70.1 points.

The Bulldogs put up 63 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 54.8 the Red Storm give up.

When Yale puts up more than 54.8 points, it is 2-7.

St. John's (NY) is 6-3 when giving up fewer than 63 points.

The Bulldogs are making 37.3% of their shots from the field, 4.4% lower than the Red Storm allow to opponents (41.7%).

The Red Storm's 41.7 shooting percentage is 4.1 lower than the Bulldogs have given up.

St. John's (NY) Leaders

Jillian Archer: 11.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 BLK, 61 FG%

11.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 BLK, 61 FG% Unique Drake: 19.2 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 44.6 3PT% (37-for-83)

19.2 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 44.6 3PT% (37-for-83) Ber'Nyah Mayo: 9.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.7 FG%, 14.7 3PT% (5-for-34)

9.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.7 FG%, 14.7 3PT% (5-for-34) Skye Owen: 6.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 34.6 FG%, 30 3PT% (9-for-30)

6.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 34.6 FG%, 30 3PT% (9-for-30) Amber Brown: 2.9 PTS, 36 FG%

