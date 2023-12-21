Thursday's contest at John J. Lee Amphitheater has the St. John's Red Storm (6-6) squaring off against the Yale Bulldogs (2-9) at 12:00 PM ET on December 21. Our computer prediction projects a 67-57 victory for St. John's (NY).

The Red Storm's last contest on Saturday ended in a 51-46 victory against Villanova.

St. John's (NY) vs. Yale Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater in New Haven, Connecticut

St. John's (NY) vs. Yale Score Prediction

Prediction: St. John's (NY) 67, Yale 57

St. John's (NY) Schedule Analysis

The Red Storm registered their signature win of the season on December 16, when they secured a 51-46 victory over the Villanova Wildcats, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 65) in our computer rankings.

St. John's (NY) has one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 39th-most in the country. But it also has three Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 11th-most.

St. John's (NY) 2023-24 Best Wins

51-46 at home over Villanova (No. 65) on December 16

55-44 at home over Rhode Island (No. 96) on December 10

67-47 at home over Manhattan (No. 171) on November 19

71-49 at home over Loyola (MD) (No. 305) on November 29

50-40 on the road over Marist (No. 333) on December 2

St. John's (NY) Leaders

Jillian Archer: 11.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 BLK, 61 FG%

11.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 BLK, 61 FG% Unique Drake: 19.2 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 44.6 3PT% (37-for-83)

19.2 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 44.6 3PT% (37-for-83) Ber'Nyah Mayo: 9.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.7 FG%, 14.7 3PT% (5-for-34)

9.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.7 FG%, 14.7 3PT% (5-for-34) Skye Owen: 6.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 34.6 FG%, 30 3PT% (9-for-30)

6.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 34.6 FG%, 30 3PT% (9-for-30) Amber Brown: 2.9 PTS, 36 FG%

St. John's (NY) Performance Insights

The Red Storm have a +57 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.7 points per game. They're putting up 59.5 points per game, 281st in college basketball, and are giving up 54.8 per contest to rank 35th in college basketball.

