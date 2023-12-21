Thursday's game between the Stony Brook Seawolves (8-1) and Iona Gaels (5-4) squaring off at Hynes Athletic Center has a projected final score of 71-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Stony Brook, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Seawolves head into this contest following an 85-49 win over Longwood on Monday.

Stony Brook vs. Iona Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York

Stony Brook vs. Iona Score Prediction

Prediction: Stony Brook 71, Iona 58

Stony Brook Schedule Analysis

The Seawolves' signature win of the season came against the Columbia Lions, a top 100 team (No. 68), according to our computer rankings. The Seawolves secured the 85-73 home win on November 6.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Stony Brook is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 39th-most victories.

Based on the RPI, the Gaels have one win over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 111th-most in the country.

Stony Brook has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (six).

Stony Brook 2023-24 Best Wins

85-73 at home over Columbia (No. 68) on November 6

68-55 at home over Holy Cross (No. 163) on November 19

76-63 on the road over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 198) on November 15

83-52 at home over Buffalo (No. 224) on December 2

82-61 on the road over Le Moyne (No. 270) on November 11

Stony Brook Leaders

Khari Clark: 16.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK, 66.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

16.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK, 66.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Gigi Gonzalez: 15.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.3 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

15.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.3 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35) Sherese Pittman: 10.0 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 38.4 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

10.0 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 38.4 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Zaida Gonzalez: 11.1 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

11.1 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28) Shamarla King: 6.9 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

Stony Brook Performance Insights

The Seawolves put up 77.8 points per game (50th in college basketball) while giving up 58.6 per outing (79th in college basketball). They have a +173 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 19.2 points per game.

