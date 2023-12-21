Thursday's contest between the Michigan State Spartans (6-5) and the Stony Brook Seawolves (6-5) at Jack Breslin Students Events Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-60 and heavily favors Michigan State to come out on top. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on December 21.

The game has no set line.

Stony Brook vs. Michigan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: B1G+

Where: East Lansing, Michigan

Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Stony Brook vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 82, Stony Brook 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Stony Brook vs. Michigan State

Computer Predicted Spread: Michigan State (-21.1)

Michigan State (-21.1) Computer Predicted Total: 141.9

Michigan State has a 5-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Stony Brook, who is 6-3-0 ATS. The Spartans have gone over the point total in four games, while Seawolves games have gone over seven times.

Stony Brook Performance Insights

The Seawolves put up 73.2 points per game (230th in college basketball) while giving up 71.5 per contest (192nd in college basketball). They have a +19 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.7 points per game.

Stony Brook pulls down 36.5 rebounds per game (189th in college basketball), compared to the 36.8 of its opponents.

Stony Brook hits 9.1 three-pointers per game (58th in college basketball) at a 37.2% rate (52nd in college basketball), compared to the 9.5 its opponents make, shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc.

Stony Brook has come up on top in the turnover battle by 1.3 per game, committing 10.9 (104th in college basketball) while forcing 12.2 (181st in college basketball).

