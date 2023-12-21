How to Watch Stony Brook vs. Michigan State on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Stony Brook Seawolves (6-5) will try to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the Michigan State Spartans (6-5) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The matchup airs on B1G+.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stony Brook vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: B1G+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other CAA Games
Stony Brook Stats Insights
- The Seawolves have shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 39.0% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.
- This season, Stony Brook has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.0% from the field.
- The Spartans are the rebounding team in the nation, the Seawolves rank 186th.
- The Seawolves score an average of 73.2 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 64.5 the Spartans give up.
- Stony Brook has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 64.5 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Stony Brook Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Stony Brook averages 76.0 points per game. Away, it scores 69.8.
- The Seawolves allow 62.3 points per game at home, and 82.4 away.
- Beyond the arc, Stony Brook makes fewer triples on the road (8.4 per game) than at home (9.7), and makes a lower percentage on the road (36.5%) than at home (37.7%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stony Brook Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Bryant
|W 86-75
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|12/13/2023
|Norfolk State
|W 84-78
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Army
|W 78-74
|Christl Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Michigan State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/29/2023
|Brown
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Northeastern
|-
|Matthews Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.