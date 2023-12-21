The Stony Brook Seawolves (6-5) will try to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the Michigan State Spartans (6-5) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Stony Brook vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan TV: B1G+

Stony Brook Stats Insights

The Seawolves have shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 39.0% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.

This season, Stony Brook has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.0% from the field.

The Spartans are the rebounding team in the nation, the Seawolves rank 186th.

The Seawolves score an average of 73.2 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 64.5 the Spartans give up.

Stony Brook has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 64.5 points.

Stony Brook Home & Away Comparison

At home, Stony Brook averages 76.0 points per game. Away, it scores 69.8.

The Seawolves allow 62.3 points per game at home, and 82.4 away.

Beyond the arc, Stony Brook makes fewer triples on the road (8.4 per game) than at home (9.7), and makes a lower percentage on the road (36.5%) than at home (37.7%) too.

Stony Brook Upcoming Schedule