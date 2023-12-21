The Stony Brook Seawolves (6-5) will try to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the Michigan State Spartans (6-5) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stony Brook vs. Michigan State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
  • TV: B1G+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Stony Brook Stats Insights

  • The Seawolves have shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 39.0% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.
  • This season, Stony Brook has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.0% from the field.
  • The Spartans are the rebounding team in the nation, the Seawolves rank 186th.
  • The Seawolves score an average of 73.2 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 64.5 the Spartans give up.
  • Stony Brook has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 64.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Stony Brook Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Stony Brook averages 76.0 points per game. Away, it scores 69.8.
  • The Seawolves allow 62.3 points per game at home, and 82.4 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Stony Brook makes fewer triples on the road (8.4 per game) than at home (9.7), and makes a lower percentage on the road (36.5%) than at home (37.7%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stony Brook Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Bryant W 86-75 Island Federal Credit Union Arena
12/13/2023 Norfolk State W 84-78 Island Federal Credit Union Arena
12/17/2023 @ Army W 78-74 Christl Arena
12/21/2023 @ Michigan State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/29/2023 Brown - Island Federal Credit Union Arena
1/4/2024 @ Northeastern - Matthews Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.