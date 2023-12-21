The Stony Brook Seawolves (6-5) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Michigan State Spartans (6-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on B1G+.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Michigan State vs. Stony Brook matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Stony Brook vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stony Brook vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan State Moneyline Stony Brook Moneyline BetMGM Michigan State (-22.5) 136.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Michigan State (-21.5) 136.5 -8000 +2200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Stony Brook vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

Stony Brook is 6-3-0 ATS this season.

Michigan State has covered five times in 10 chances against the spread this season.

A total of four out of the Spartans' 10 games this season have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.