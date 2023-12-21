The Stony Brook Seawolves (7-1) play the Iona Gaels (3-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Hynes Athletic Center. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET.

Stony Brook vs. Iona Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Stony Brook Players to Watch

Ella Fajardo: 10.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Sierra DeAngelo: 12.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Natalia Otkhmezuri: 12.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Petra Oborilova: 7.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Judith Gomez: 5.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Iona Players to Watch

