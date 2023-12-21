The Stony Brook Seawolves (8-1) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Iona Gaels (5-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Hynes Athletic Center.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Stony Brook Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York

Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Stony Brook vs. Iona Scoring Comparison

The Seawolves' 77.8 points per game are 16.2 more points than the 61.6 the Gaels allow to opponents.

Stony Brook has put together an 8-0 record in games it scores more than 61.6 points.

Iona's record is 5-4 when it allows fewer than 77.8 points.

The Gaels score only 1.5 more points per game (60.1) than the Seawolves give up (58.6).

Iona is 5-2 when scoring more than 58.6 points.

Stony Brook is 4-0 when allowing fewer than 60.1 points.

The Gaels shoot 42.4% from the field, 8% higher than the Seawolves concede defensively.

The Seawolves make 45.1% of their shots from the field, 6.4% higher than the Gaels' defensive field-goal percentage.

Stony Brook Leaders

Khari Clark: 16.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK, 66.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

16.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK, 66.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Gigi Gonzalez: 15.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.3 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

15.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.3 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35) Sherese Pittman: 10.0 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 38.4 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

10.0 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 38.4 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Zaida Gonzalez: 11.1 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

11.1 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28) Shamarla King: 6.9 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stony Brook Schedule