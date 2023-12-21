Stony Brook vs. Michigan State December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Stony Brook Seawolves (3-5) meet the Michigan State Spartans (4-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. This matchup will tip off at 6:30 PM ET on B1G+.
Stony Brook vs. Michigan State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
Stony Brook Players to Watch
- Chris Maidoh: 6.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Dean Noll: 10.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jared Frey: 8.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tyler Stephenson-Moore: 15.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Keenan Fitzmorris: 8.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Tyson Walker: 20.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- A.J Hoggard: 10.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaden: 9.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Malik Hall: 8.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Carson Cooper: 3.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
Stony Brook vs. Michigan State Stat Comparison
|Michigan State Rank
|Michigan State AVG
|Stony Brook AVG
|Stony Brook Rank
|232nd
|72.6
|Points Scored
|69.6
|285th
|34th
|63.3
|Points Allowed
|69.9
|156th
|111th
|34.9
|Rebounds
|34.6
|127th
|146th
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|146th
|336th
|5.1
|3pt Made
|8.0
|135th
|45th
|16.6
|Assists
|11.4
|291st
|85th
|10.5
|Turnovers
|9.8
|45th
