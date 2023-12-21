The Stony Brook Seawolves (3-5) meet the Michigan State Spartans (4-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. This matchup will tip off at 6:30 PM ET on B1G+.

Stony Brook vs. Michigan State Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: B1G+

Stony Brook Players to Watch

Chris Maidoh: 6.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK

6.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK Dean Noll: 10.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Jared Frey: 8.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Tyler Stephenson-Moore: 15.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Keenan Fitzmorris: 8.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

Michigan State Players to Watch

Tyson Walker: 20.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

20.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK A.J Hoggard: 10.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaden: 9.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Malik Hall: 8.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Carson Cooper: 3.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

Stony Brook vs. Michigan State Stat Comparison

Michigan State Rank Michigan State AVG Stony Brook AVG Stony Brook Rank 232nd 72.6 Points Scored 69.6 285th 34th 63.3 Points Allowed 69.9 156th 111th 34.9 Rebounds 34.6 127th 146th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 9.6 146th 336th 5.1 3pt Made 8.0 135th 45th 16.6 Assists 11.4 291st 85th 10.5 Turnovers 9.8 45th

