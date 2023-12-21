The Stony Brook Seawolves (6-5) are heavy underdogs (+22.5) as they try to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Michigan State Spartans (6-5) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The contest airs on B1G+. The matchup has an over/under of 136.5 points.

Stony Brook vs. Michigan State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Michigan State -22.5 136.5

Seawolves Betting Records & Stats

Stony Brook has combined with its opponents to score more than 136.5 points in eight of nine games this season.

Stony Brook has a 144.6-point average over/under in its outings this season, 8.1 more points than this game's total.

Stony Brook is 6-3-0 against the spread this season.

Stony Brook's .667 ATS win percentage (6-3-0 ATS record) is higher than Michigan State's .500 mark (5-5-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

Stony Brook vs. Michigan State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan State 6 60% 74.4 147.6 64.5 136 142.1 Stony Brook 8 88.9% 73.2 147.6 71.5 136 139.9

Additional Stony Brook Insights & Trends

The Seawolves score an average of 73.2 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 64.5 the Spartans give up.

When it scores more than 64.5 points, Stony Brook is 6-0 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

Stony Brook vs. Michigan State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 22.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan State 5-5-0 2-1 4-6-0 Stony Brook 6-3-0 0-0 7-2-0

Stony Brook vs. Michigan State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Michigan State Stony Brook 12-2 Home Record 7-7 4-7 Away Record 3-13 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.9 69.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.4 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

