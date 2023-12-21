New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Suffolk County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Suffolk County, New York? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Suffolk County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Comsewogue Senior High School at East Hampton High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: East Hampton, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Sinai Senior High School at Miller Place High School
- Game Time: 4:45 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Miller Place, NY
- Conference: A-6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smithtown Christian School at Shelter Island High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Shelter Island, NY
- Conference: B/C/D-7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.