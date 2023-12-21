Thursday's contest that pits the Syracuse Orange (8-3) against the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-7) at JMA Wireless Dome should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-62 in favor of Syracuse, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on December 21.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Syracuse vs. Niagara Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Syracuse vs. Niagara Score Prediction

Prediction: Syracuse 84, Niagara 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Syracuse vs. Niagara

Computer Predicted Spread: Syracuse (-21.4)

Syracuse (-21.4) Computer Predicted Total: 146.3

Syracuse is 4-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Niagara's 3-4-0 ATS record. The Orange are 3-7-0 and the Purple Eagles are 4-3-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Syracuse Performance Insights

The Orange have a +84 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.6 points per game. They're putting up 77.7 points per game to rank 120th in college basketball and are giving up 70.1 per contest to rank 160th in college basketball.

Syracuse ranks 135th in the country at 37.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 38.5 its opponents average.

Syracuse makes 7.4 three-pointers per game (189th in college basketball) at a 33.3% rate (190th in college basketball), compared to the 7.1 its opponents make while shooting 28.8% from beyond the arc.

The Orange average 93.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (217th in college basketball), and allow 84.1 points per 100 possessions (57th in college basketball).

Syracuse has committed 3.2 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12 (197th in college basketball action) while forcing 15.2 (28th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.