How to Watch Syracuse vs. Niagara on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Syracuse Orange (8-3) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Syracuse vs. Niagara Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
- TV: ACC Network Extra
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Syracuse Stats Insights
- This season, the Orange have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% lower than the 48.1% of shots the Purple Eagles' opponents have made.
- In games Syracuse shoots higher than 48.1% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Orange are the 131st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Purple Eagles sit at 360th.
- The Orange record only 2.1 more points per game (77.7) than the Purple Eagles give up (75.6).
- Syracuse is 8-0 when scoring more than 75.6 points.
Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, Syracuse scored 5.8 more points per game (76.5) than it did in away games (70.7).
- At home, the Orange ceded 4.5 fewer points per game (71) than in road games (75.5).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Syracuse performed worse when playing at home last season, draining 6.1 threes per game with a 35.4% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 per game with a 36.6% percentage on the road.
Syracuse Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Cornell
|W 81-70
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/9/2023
|@ Georgetown
|W 80-68
|Capital One Arena
|12/17/2023
|Oregon
|W 83-63
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|12/21/2023
|Niagara
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/30/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
|1/2/2024
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
