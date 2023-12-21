The Syracuse Orange (8-3) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Syracuse vs. Niagara Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York TV: ACC Network Extra

Syracuse Stats Insights

This season, the Orange have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% lower than the 48.1% of shots the Purple Eagles' opponents have made.

In games Syracuse shoots higher than 48.1% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Orange are the 131st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Purple Eagles sit at 360th.

The Orange record only 2.1 more points per game (77.7) than the Purple Eagles give up (75.6).

Syracuse is 8-0 when scoring more than 75.6 points.

Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Syracuse scored 5.8 more points per game (76.5) than it did in away games (70.7).

At home, the Orange ceded 4.5 fewer points per game (71) than in road games (75.5).

When it comes to three-pointers, Syracuse performed worse when playing at home last season, draining 6.1 threes per game with a 35.4% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 per game with a 36.6% percentage on the road.

Syracuse Upcoming Schedule