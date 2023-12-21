The Syracuse Orange (8-3) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-7) at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Syracuse vs. Niagara matchup.

Syracuse vs. Niagara Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Syracuse vs. Niagara Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Syracuse vs. Niagara Betting Trends

Syracuse has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

So far this season, three out of the Orange's 10 games have hit the over.

Niagara has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.

A total of four Purple Eagles games this year have gone over the point total.

Syracuse Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Syracuse is 55th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+20000), much higher than its computer rankings (70th).

The Orange have experienced the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +12500 at the start of the season to +20000.

Syracuse has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.