Thursday's contest between the Syracuse Orange (9-1) and Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-10) at JMA Wireless Dome has a projected final score of 85-47 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Syracuse, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 10:30 AM ET on December 21.

In their last time out, the Orange won on Monday 78-71 over Cornell.

Syracuse vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:30 AM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:30 AM ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York How to Watch on TV: ACC Network X

Syracuse vs. Saint Francis (PA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Syracuse 85, Saint Francis (PA) 47

Other ACC Predictions

Syracuse Schedule Analysis

The Orange registered their best win of the season on November 30, when they secured a 79-73 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 29), according to our computer rankings.

The Orange have tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (one).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Syracuse is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 39th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Syracuse is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most victories.

Syracuse 2023-24 Best Wins

79-73 at home over Alabama (No. 29) on November 30

81-69 over Iowa State (No. 61) on November 25

71-54 over Northern Iowa (No. 168) on November 24

78-71 at home over Cornell (No. 217) on December 18

79-57 at home over Northeastern (No. 279) on December 4

Syracuse Leaders

Dyaisha Fair: 19.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 40.9 FG%, 41.6 3PT% (32-for-77)

19.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 40.9 FG%, 41.6 3PT% (32-for-77) Alaina Rice: 12.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.3 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (14-for-32)

12.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.3 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (14-for-32) Alyssa Latham: 10.6 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.6 BLK, 58.4 FG%

10.6 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.6 BLK, 58.4 FG% Georgia Woolley: 15.7 PTS, 2.6 STL, 36.7 FG%, 22.0 3PT% (9-for-41)

15.7 PTS, 2.6 STL, 36.7 FG%, 22.0 3PT% (9-for-41) Kyra Wood: 7.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 59.3 FG%

Syracuse Performance Insights

The Orange average 80.7 points per game (29th in college basketball) while allowing 61.0 per contest (121st in college basketball). They have a +197 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 19.7 points per game.

