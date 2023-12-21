When the Syracuse Orange match up with the South Florida Bulls at 8:00 PM on Thursday, December 21, our projection system predicts the Orange will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Syracuse vs. South Florida Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Syracuse (-3) Toss Up (56) Syracuse 34, South Florida 23

Syracuse Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Orange's implied win probability is 59.2%.

Against the spread, the Orange are 4-7-0 this season.

Syracuse has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Out of 11 Orange games so far this year, four have hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 56 points, 5.1 higher than the average total in Syracuse games this season.

South Florida Betting Info (2023)

The Bulls have a 45.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

So far this season, the Bulls have compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread.

South Florida is 4-2 against the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this year.

Seven of the Bulls' 11 games with a set total have hit the over (63.6%).

The average point total for South Florida this season is 6.9 points higher than this game's over/under.

Orange vs. Bulls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Syracuse 25.5 23.8 33.5 17.0 15.4 34.0 South Florida 30.8 34.9 28.7 27.2 33.0 42.7

