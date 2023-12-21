Syracuse vs. Niagara: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 21
The Syracuse Orange (8-3) are heavily favored (-19.5) to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-7) at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra. The matchup's over/under is set at 148.5.
Syracuse vs. Niagara Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
- Where: Syracuse, New York
- Venue: JMA Wireless Dome
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Syracuse
|-19.5
|148.5
Syracuse Betting Records & Stats
- Syracuse's 10 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 148.5 points four times.
- The average total in Syracuse's games this season is 147.8, 0.7 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Orange have put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread.
- Niagara (3-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 40% of the time, 2.9% more often than Syracuse (4-6-0) this year.
Syracuse vs. Niagara Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 148.5
|% of Games Over 148.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Syracuse
|4
|40%
|77.7
|151.2
|70.1
|145.7
|150.5
|Niagara
|2
|28.6%
|73.5
|151.2
|75.6
|145.7
|134.2
Additional Syracuse Insights & Trends
- The Orange average 77.7 points per game, just 2.1 more points than the 75.6 the Purple Eagles give up.
- When Syracuse scores more than 75.6 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
Syracuse vs. Niagara Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 19.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Syracuse
|4-6-0
|0-0
|3-7-0
|Niagara
|3-4-0
|0-0
|4-3-0
Syracuse vs. Niagara Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Syracuse
|Niagara
|11-7
|Home Record
|9-4
|5-6
|Away Record
|4-10
|10-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-4-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-7-0
|76.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|69.7
|70.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|60.1
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-3-0
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-6-0
