The Syracuse Orange (8-3) are heavily favored (-19.5) to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-7) at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra. The matchup's over/under is set at 148.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Syracuse vs. Niagara Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Syracuse -19.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Syracuse Betting Records & Stats

Syracuse's 10 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 148.5 points four times.

The average total in Syracuse's games this season is 147.8, 0.7 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Orange have put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

Niagara (3-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 40% of the time, 2.9% more often than Syracuse (4-6-0) this year.

Syracuse vs. Niagara Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Syracuse 4 40% 77.7 151.2 70.1 145.7 150.5 Niagara 2 28.6% 73.5 151.2 75.6 145.7 134.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Syracuse Insights & Trends

The Orange average 77.7 points per game, just 2.1 more points than the 75.6 the Purple Eagles give up.

When Syracuse scores more than 75.6 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Syracuse vs. Niagara Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 19.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Syracuse 4-6-0 0-0 3-7-0 Niagara 3-4-0 0-0 4-3-0

Syracuse vs. Niagara Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Syracuse Niagara 11-7 Home Record 9-4 5-6 Away Record 4-10 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 76.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.7 70.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.1 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-3-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.