Syracuse vs. Saint Francis (PA) December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Syracuse Orange (7-1) will face the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-7) at 10:30 AM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
Syracuse vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 10:30 AM ET
Syracuse Players to Watch
- Dyaisha Fair: 18.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Alaina Rice: 13.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Alyssa Latham: 10.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Kyra Wood: 8.6 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Georgia Woolley: 14.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch
