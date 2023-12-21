The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-10) will look to stop a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Syracuse Orange (9-1) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. This game is at 10:30 AM ET.

Syracuse Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:30 AM ET
  • Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
  • TV: ACC Network X

Syracuse vs. Saint Francis (PA) Scoring Comparison

  • The Red Flash average 11.3 fewer points per game (49.7) than the Orange allow their opponents to score (61.0).
  • Saint Francis (PA) has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 61.0 points.
  • Syracuse has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 49.7 points.
  • The Orange score 80.7 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 73.1 the Red Flash give up.
  • Syracuse is 8-1 when scoring more than 73.1 points.
  • Saint Francis (PA) has a 1-8 record when allowing fewer than 80.7 points.
  • The Orange shoot 45.6% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Red Flash allow defensively.
  • The Red Flash's 33.5 shooting percentage is 4.0 lower than the Orange have given up.

Syracuse Leaders

  • Dyaisha Fair: 19.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 40.9 FG%, 41.6 3PT% (32-for-77)
  • Alaina Rice: 12.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.3 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (14-for-32)
  • Alyssa Latham: 10.6 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.6 BLK, 58.4 FG%
  • Georgia Woolley: 15.7 PTS, 2.6 STL, 36.7 FG%, 22.0 3PT% (9-for-41)
  • Kyra Wood: 7.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 59.3 FG%

Syracuse Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/4/2023 Northeastern W 79-57 JMA Wireless Dome
12/9/2023 @ Ohio W 82-62 Convocation Center Ohio
12/18/2023 Cornell W 78-71 JMA Wireless Dome
12/21/2023 Saint Francis (PA) - JMA Wireless Dome
12/31/2023 Notre Dame - JMA Wireless Dome
1/4/2024 @ North Carolina - Carmichael Arena

