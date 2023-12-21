The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-10) will look to stop a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Syracuse Orange (9-1) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. This game is at 10:30 AM ET.

Syracuse Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:30 AM ET

JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York TV: ACC Network X

Syracuse vs. Saint Francis (PA) Scoring Comparison

The Red Flash average 11.3 fewer points per game (49.7) than the Orange allow their opponents to score (61.0).

Saint Francis (PA) has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 61.0 points.

Syracuse has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 49.7 points.

The Orange score 80.7 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 73.1 the Red Flash give up.

Syracuse is 8-1 when scoring more than 73.1 points.

Saint Francis (PA) has a 1-8 record when allowing fewer than 80.7 points.

The Orange shoot 45.6% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Red Flash allow defensively.

The Red Flash's 33.5 shooting percentage is 4.0 lower than the Orange have given up.

Syracuse Leaders

Dyaisha Fair: 19.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 40.9 FG%, 41.6 3PT% (32-for-77)

19.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 40.9 FG%, 41.6 3PT% (32-for-77) Alaina Rice: 12.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.3 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (14-for-32)

12.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.3 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (14-for-32) Alyssa Latham: 10.6 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.6 BLK, 58.4 FG%

10.6 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.6 BLK, 58.4 FG% Georgia Woolley: 15.7 PTS, 2.6 STL, 36.7 FG%, 22.0 3PT% (9-for-41)

15.7 PTS, 2.6 STL, 36.7 FG%, 22.0 3PT% (9-for-41) Kyra Wood: 7.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 59.3 FG%

