How to Watch the Syracuse vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-10) will look to stop a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Syracuse Orange (9-1) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. This game is at 10:30 AM ET.
Syracuse Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:30 AM ET
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
- TV: ACC Network X
Syracuse vs. Saint Francis (PA) Scoring Comparison
- The Red Flash average 11.3 fewer points per game (49.7) than the Orange allow their opponents to score (61.0).
- Saint Francis (PA) has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 61.0 points.
- Syracuse has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 49.7 points.
- The Orange score 80.7 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 73.1 the Red Flash give up.
- Syracuse is 8-1 when scoring more than 73.1 points.
- Saint Francis (PA) has a 1-8 record when allowing fewer than 80.7 points.
- The Orange shoot 45.6% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Red Flash allow defensively.
- The Red Flash's 33.5 shooting percentage is 4.0 lower than the Orange have given up.
Syracuse Leaders
- Dyaisha Fair: 19.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 40.9 FG%, 41.6 3PT% (32-for-77)
- Alaina Rice: 12.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.3 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (14-for-32)
- Alyssa Latham: 10.6 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.6 BLK, 58.4 FG%
- Georgia Woolley: 15.7 PTS, 2.6 STL, 36.7 FG%, 22.0 3PT% (9-for-41)
- Kyra Wood: 7.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 59.3 FG%
Syracuse Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/4/2023
|Northeastern
|W 79-57
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/9/2023
|@ Ohio
|W 82-62
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/18/2023
|Cornell
|W 78-71
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/21/2023
|Saint Francis (PA)
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/31/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
|1/4/2024
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Carmichael Arena
