Syracuse vs. South Florida: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Boca Raton Bowl
In this year's Boca Raton Bowl, the Syracuse Orange are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-3.5) over the South Florida Bulls. FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida will host the matchup on December 21, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 58.5 in the outing.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Syracuse vs. South Florida matchup in this article.
Syracuse vs. South Florida Game Info
- Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Boca Raton, Florida
- Venue: FAU Stadium
Syracuse vs. South Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Syracuse Moneyline
|South Florida Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Syracuse (-3.5)
|58.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Syracuse (-3.5)
|58.5
|-172
|+142
Syracuse vs. South Florida Betting Trends
- Syracuse has put together a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Orange have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- South Florida has put together a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Bulls have an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this season.
Syracuse 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the ACC
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
