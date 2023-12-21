In this year's Boca Raton Bowl, the Syracuse Orange are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-3.5) over the South Florida Bulls. FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida will host the matchup on December 21, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 58.5 in the outing.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Syracuse vs. South Florida matchup in this article.

Syracuse vs. South Florida Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Boca Raton, Florida
  • Venue: FAU Stadium

Syracuse vs. South Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Syracuse Moneyline South Florida Moneyline
BetMGM Syracuse (-3.5) 58.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Syracuse (-3.5) 58.5 -172 +142 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Syracuse vs. South Florida Betting Trends

  • Syracuse has put together a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Orange have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
  • South Florida has put together a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • The Bulls have an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this season.

Syracuse 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the ACC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

