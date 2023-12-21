In this year's Boca Raton Bowl, the Syracuse Orange are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-3.5) over the South Florida Bulls. FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida will host the matchup on December 21, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 58.5 in the outing.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Syracuse vs. South Florida matchup in this article.

Syracuse vs. South Florida Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Syracuse vs. South Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Syracuse Moneyline South Florida Moneyline BetMGM Syracuse (-3.5) 58.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Syracuse (-3.5) 58.5 -172 +142 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Syracuse vs. South Florida Betting Trends

Syracuse has put together a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Orange have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

South Florida has put together a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Bulls have an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this season.

Syracuse 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the ACC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.