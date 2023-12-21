The Boca Raton Bowl features a matchup of the Syracuse Orange (who are 3-point favorites) and the South Florida Bulls on December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. A 61-point over/under is set for the contest.

Syracuse ranks 87th in total offense (359.0 yards per game) and 68th in total defense (381.7 yards allowed per game) this year. South Florida's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, allowing 34.9 points per game, which ranks 11th-worst in the FBS. On offense, it ranks 47th with 30.8 points per contest.

Syracuse vs South Florida Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Syracuse -3 -110 -110 61 -110 -110 -160 +130

Syracuse Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Orange's offense play poorly, ranking -57-worst in the FBS in total yards (375.3 total yards per game). They rank 58th on the other side of the ball (345.7 total yards allowed per game).

It's been a tough three-game stretch for the Orange, who rank 25th-worst in scoring offense (28.3 points per game) and 12th-worst in scoring defense (25.0 points per game allowed) over their previous three contests.

It's been a difficult three-game stretch for Syracuse, who ranks -122-worst in passing offense (98.0 passing yards per game) and sixth-worst in passing defense (216.7 passing yards per game allowed) over its last three contests.

The Orange rank 96th in the FBS with 129.0 rushing yards allowed per game on defense over the last three contests, but they've really been rolling on offense, as they rank eighth-best with 277.3 rushing yards per game during that time frame.

In their past three contests, the Orange have two wins against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

Syracuse's past three contests have hit the over.

Syracuse Betting Records & Stats

Syracuse has gone 4-7-0 ATS this season.

The Orange have covered the spread once when favored by 3 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Syracuse games have gone over the point total on four of 11 occasions (36.4%).

Syracuse has been the moneyline favorite five total times this season. They've finished 4-1 in those games.

Syracuse has played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Orange a 61.5% chance to win.

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader has been a dual threat for Syracuse so far this season. He has 1,691 passing yards, completing 62.6% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's rushed for 460 yards (38.3 ypg) on 114 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

LeQuint Allen has 1,061 rushing yards on 224 carries with nine touchdowns. He's also added 36 catches for 197 yards (16.4 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Damien Alford's team-high 527 yards as a receiver have come on 29 receptions (out of 51 targets) with three touchdowns.

Umari Hatcher has caught 30 passes for 451 yards (37.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Donovan Brown has been the target of 39 passes and racked up 25 catches for 309 yards, an average of 25.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Kevon Darton has collected 5.0 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up 3.0 TFL and 29 tackles.

Syracuse's tackle leader, Marlowe Wax, has 85 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and four sacks this year.

Justin Barron has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 73 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and two passes defended.

