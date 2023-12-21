The Boca Raton Bowl features a matchup between the South Florida Bulls (who are 5.5-point underdogs) and the Syracuse Orange on December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The total has been set at 57.5 points for this game.

Syracuse vs. South Florida game info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Boca Raton, Florida

Syracuse vs. South Florida statistical matchup

Syracuse South Florida 359 (88th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 455.3 (23rd) 381.7 (66th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 455.3 (130th) 184.2 (30th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.7 (29th) 174.8 (115th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 270.7 (31st) 20 (100th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (86th) 21 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (29th)

Syracuse leaders

In addition to his 1,691 passing yards and 62.6% completion percentage this year, Garrett Shrader has tallied 13 touchdowns against six interceptions.

Shrader has been generating offense with his legs, as he's scrambled for 460 yards (4 YPC) and eight rushing touchdowns in 12 games.

As part of the Orange's ground game, LeQuint Allen has rushed for 1,061 yards and nine touchdowns on 4.7 YPC.

The Orange's air attack has been aided by the receiving ability of Allen, who has reeled in 36 balls (on 47 targets) for 197 yards and one touchdown.

As part of the Orange's offense, Dan Villari has grabbed 20 balls on 23 targets for 180 yards and three touchdowns.

South Florida leaders

Byrum Brown has thrown for 3,078 yards (256.5 per game), completing 64.1% of his throws, with 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 12 games.

In addition, Brown has run for 745 yards and 11 TDs.

Sean Atkins has 86 catches for 961 yards (80.1 per game) and five touchdowns in 12 games.

In 12 games, Nay'Quan Wright has rushed for 757 yards (63.1 per game) and seven TDs.

