The Boca Raton Bowl will feature the Syracuse Orange entering a showdown against the South Florida Bulls on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Syracuse is totaling 25.5 points per game offensively this season (81st in the FBS), and is allowing 23.8 points per game (52nd) on defense. South Florida has been struggling on defense, ranking 11th-worst with 34.9 points surrendered per game. It has been more productive offensively, posting 30.8 points per contest (46th-ranked).

For more about this matchup, including where and how to watch on ESPN, continue reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Syracuse vs. South Florida Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Syracuse vs. South Florida Key Statistics

Syracuse South Florida 359.0 (92nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 455.3 (25th) 381.7 (61st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 455.3 (129th) 184.2 (30th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.7 (29th) 174.8 (115th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 270.7 (31st) 20 (97th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (84th) 21 (23rd) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (32nd)

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader leads Syracuse with 1,691 yards (140.9 ypg) on 134-of-214 passing with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also has 460 rushing yards on 114 carries while scoring eight touchdowns on the ground.

LeQuint Allen has racked up 1,061 yards on 224 carries while finding paydirt nine times. He's also caught 36 passes for 197 yards (16.4 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Damien Alford's leads his squad with 527 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 29 catches (out of 51 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Umari Hatcher has hauled in 30 receptions totaling 451 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Donovan Brown's 25 grabs have yielded 309 yards and one touchdown.

South Florida Stats Leaders

Byrum Brown has thrown for 3,078 yards on 257-of-401 passing with 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 745 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.

Nay'Quan Wright has carried the ball 168 times for 757 yards, with seven touchdowns.

Sean Atkins' 961 receiving yards (80.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 86 catches on 110 targets with five touchdowns.

Naiem Simmons has collected 581 receiving yards (48.4 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 35 receptions.

Khafre Brown has racked up 404 reciving yards (33.7 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Syracuse or South Florida gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.